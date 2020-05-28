Dyer, Raymond L
1941 - 2020
Raymond L. Dyer, age 79, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his residence He is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Eunice Dyer. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 29 years, Florence; children, Julie Morrison and family, step children; Artie (Molly) Murphy III, Tina Grundy; grandchildren, Reyna and Elena Grundy, Tegan and Sebastian Murphy; sister, Geraldine A. (Scott) Browning; nephews, Ernie (Nancy) Minor, Lee (Pam) Minor; other family including nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Ray retired from the Federal Government with 33 years of distinguished service. He was a 1959 graduate of Grove City High School where he still holds the record for most wins as a pitcher in 1959. Ray was a member of the New England Lodge #4. He enjoyed being on the golf course and cooking on the grill and in the kitchen. A private funeral service will be held for Ray with interment at Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 3-7pm at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Mt. Carmel Hospice or the American Cancer Society. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Ray's online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 30, 2020.