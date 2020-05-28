Raymond L. Dyer
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dyer, Raymond L
1941 - 2020
Raymond L. Dyer, age 79, passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020 at his residence He is preceded in death by his parents Ernest and Eunice Dyer. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 29 years, Florence; children, Julie Morrison and family, step children; Artie (Molly) Murphy III, Tina Grundy; grandchildren, Reyna and Elena Grundy, Tegan and Sebastian Murphy; sister, Geraldine A. (Scott) Browning; nephews, Ernie (Nancy) Minor, Lee (Pam) Minor; other family including nieces, nephews, cousins and many friends. Ray retired from the Federal Government with 33 years of distinguished service. He was a 1959 graduate of Grove City High School where he still holds the record for most wins as a pitcher in 1959. Ray was a member of the New England Lodge #4. He enjoyed being on the golf course and cooking on the grill and in the kitchen. A private funeral service will be held for Ray with interment at Concord Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 from 3-7pm at SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either Mt. Carmel Hospice or the American Cancer Society. GUESTS ARE RESPECTFULLY ASKED TO WEAR MASKS AT ALL TIMES IN THE BUILDING AND ONLY 25 PEOPLE WILL BE ALLOWED IN THE BUILDING AT A TIME TO ENSURE SAFETY FOR ALL IN ATTENDANCE. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to sign Ray's online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 28 to May 30, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved