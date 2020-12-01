Larussa, Fr. Raymond
1948 - 2020
Reverend Father Raymond M. Larussa, died on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the age of 72. Son of the late Angelo C. and E. Marie (Slaughter) Larussa, he was born on August 29, 1948 in Cleveland, Ohio. He is survived by sisters, Linda Green and Rita (Bill) Stepka; niece, Tracy (John) Wickline and children, Kyle and Emily; niece, Christina (Keith) Rozanski and their children, Ben, Max and Kate; and niece, Amy (Doug) Bryant and child, Derek. Father Larussa began his studies for the priesthood at Saint Charles Preparatory School in 1962 and continued his Philosophy studies at Saint Charles College Seminary graduating in 1970. He earned his Theology Degree from Mount Saint Mary of the West Seminary (Norwood) in 1974, and was ordained a Roman Catholic priest at Saint Aloysius Church (Columbus) on June 2, 1974 by the Most Reverend Edward J. Herrmann, Bishop of Columbus. During his over 46 years of dedicated priestly ministry Father Larussa served as an assistant at Christ the King Church (Columbus) with teaching assignment at Bishop Hartley High School, and associate pastor at Saint Mary Magdalene Church (Columbus) with part-time teaching assignment at Bishop Ready High School. He served as pastor at five different parishes including Saint Mary (Waverly), Saint Cecilia (Columbus), Holy Spirit (Columbus), Saint Joan of Arc (Powell) and Saint Matthias (Columbus) until his retirement in 2018. COVID-19 pandemic precautions place limits on funeral arrangements. Visitation for Father Larussa will be held on Wednesday, December 2 from 5-7pm with vigil service at 6:45pm led by Father Tom Petry at Shaw-Davis Funeral Home Clintonville Chapel, 4341 North High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Visitation will continue at the church from 9:30-10:30am on Thursday, December 3 before the Funeral Mass at 11am at St. Anthony Church located at 1300 Urban Dr., Columbus, OH 43229. The Mass will be live-streamed, available via the Saint Anthony Parish web site (www.stanthonychurchcolumbus.org
). With limited seating in the church due to social distancing, those wishing to pay their respects to Father Larussa are encouraged to do so on Wednesday evening and to watch the funeral Mass on live-stream. The Most Reverend Robert J. Brennan, Bishop of Columbus, will celebrate the Mass along with priests of the Diocese; the homily will be delivered by Father Tony Lonzo. Burial will follow at Resurrection Cemetery, Lewis Center, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, Father Larussa requested that donations be made to the Saint Joan of Arc Saint Teresa Outreach. Arrangements are in the care of Shaw-Davis Funeral Home. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.shaw-davis.com
.