Maginn, Raymond
1934 - 2019
Raymond E. Maginn "Ray", age 84, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away peacefully on March 6, 2019, from complications related to Alzheimer's. The family will welcome friends at a memorial service that will be held Thursday, March 14 at 5:30 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1909 Reynoldsburg New Albany Road, Blacklick, Ohio 43004. Stan Davis will be officiating. Family will welcome friends at a meal following the memorial service at Eagleview Indoor Lodge, located at Blacklick Woods Golf Course. Ray was born in Goodrich, Michigan on November 7, 1934, to Arnold and Edwina Maginn. He graduated from Goodrich High School and continued on to receive a degree from the University of Michigan. Ray met the love of his life, Norma Curtis, and they wed on July 20, 1957 in Burton, Michigan. They were happily married and shared a wonderful life together for over 61 years. Ray worked for Ethyl Corporation in Detroit before moving to Columbus. He worked at Chemical Abstracts for 34 years before retiring in 1996. He enjoyed gardening, reading, traveling, and the outdoors. He loved his family and spending time with them. Ray had a wonderful sense of humor. His dry wit surprised many until they got to know him. His family greatly enjoyed his silly side. Ray knew how to be very serious but also knew how to have fun. He was baptized as one of Jehovah's Witnesses on July 22, 1972. He served faithfully and greatly enjoyed his ministry. He was very happy that he was able to spend more time teaching those he met about the Bible after retiring. Ray is survived by his loving wife, Norma; his children, Dorothy (Jack) Beeckman, Bill (Connie) Maginn, Ken (Becky) Maginn, Carol (Jeff) Rudell; 8 grandchildren, Jeremy, Alyssa, Lindsay, Gabrielle, Tyler, Gregory, Sydney, and Margot; and 3 great grandchildren, Carley, Miles, and Kalea. He will be greatly missed by his family and a multitude of friends. Ray is preceded in death by his parents Arnold and Edwina, and his brother Carl. Visit www.newcomercolumbus.com for guestbook and condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2019