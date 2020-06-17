The South High School Alumni Association and its Board of Directors want to express our sympathy and send condolences at the death of your loved one. Our entire South High School family is diminished by his passing.
Martin, Raymond
1943 - 2020
Raymond G. Martin, age 77, of Canal Winchester, went to be with the Lord Monday, June 15, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loved ones. Born March 8, 1943 to the late Norman and Edith (Eichenbeger) Martin. Preceded in death by his sister Barbara Pletcher, sister-in-law Patty Martin and niece Terri Lyn. Raymond was a graduate of Columbus South High School class of 1962. He served in the United States Army, where he achieved the rank of Staff Sergeant and a recipient of the Bronze Star with Valor along with 5 Purple Hearts. Raymond retired from Limbach Corp as a sheet metal worker with the Local 24 Union. Raymond was known as "Saigon" by his coworkers for his incredible work ethic. Raymond is survived by his loving wife, Patricia (Danner) Martin of 20 years; sons, Brad (Jolene) Martin and Ben (Amee) Martin; step-children, Frankie and Chris Fetherolf; grandchildren, Kierra, Madison, Jordan, Macy, Avreelle and Kassedy; and brothers, Marshal (Connie) Martin and David Martin. Raymond will also be missed by nieces, nephews and many more loved ones. Family and friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8pm on Sunday, June 21, at the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, 650 W. Waterloo St., Canal Winchester, OH 43110. A funeral service will begin at 10am on Monday, June 22, at the funeral home. Interment at Franklin Hills Memory Garden. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.