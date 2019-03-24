|
|
McDaniel, Raymond
1942 - 2019
Rev. Raymond McDaniel, Jr., age 76, of Canal Winchester, formerly of Reynoldsburg, promoted to glory Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Hospital. Born June 7, 1942 in Jeffersonville to the late Raymond & LuEmma (Moore) McDaniel, he was a graduate of London High School. Rev. McDaniel received his call to preach at the age of 8 ½ years old, and served 50 years as Pastor at East Columbus Community Church of Christ in Christian Union. He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Shirley (Riley) McDaniel; children, Cheryl (Terry) Isaacs, Canal Winchester, Scott McDaniel, Reynoldsburg, Robin Smith, Johnstown; grandchildren, Tara (Philip) Arthur, Marissa (Nick) Rush, Derek (Jessica) Isaacs, Nicolas Smith; great-grandchildren, Sophia Isaacs, Elijah Arthur, Peyton Isaacs, Isaac Arthur; brother, Roger (Connie) McDaniel, Grove City; sister, Brenda Tabor, Columbus; nieces, nephews, and all of his church family. Preceded in death by his sister, Linda Foster. Friends may visit 2-4 and 6-8 pm Thursday at East Columbus Community Church, 6926 Tussing Road, Reynoldsburg, 43068 where funeral service will be held 10 am Friday. Interment Lithopolis Cemetery. Friends who wish may contribute to East Columbus Community Church in his memory. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 25, 2019