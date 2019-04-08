|
Sanborn, Raymond
Raymond Lee Sanborn, age 84, passed away peacefully on April 6, 2019 at The Grand in Dublin, OH. Raymond was born March 19, 1935 to the late Ray and Mary Sanborn. He is also preceded in death by his wife Jeannine Sanborn, and his brother Jon Sanborn. Raymond is survived by his two children, Susan and David Sanborn; his two grandchildren, Matthew and Nathan Sanborn; his sister, Sylvia Arkes (Hal) and his life partner of 14 plus years, Peggy Foster. Raymond graduated from Wellston High School in 1952. He earned a BS in Mechanical Engineering from Ohio University, graduating Magna cum Laude. He was a member of the engineering honorary Tau Beta Pi. He later earned an MBA from the University of Chicago. He retired from The Liebert Corporation in 2003 where he held several management positions. A service will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 2pm at the Worthington Presbyterian Church, 773 High St, Worthington, OH 43085, followed by a reception to greet friends in the Hazelton Fellowship Hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in his name for cancer research may be made to The Cancer Strategic Support Fund, The OSU Foundation, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, OH 43221. Or online @ giveto.OSU.edu. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019