Southall, Raymond
1947 - 2019
Raymond R. "Sonny" Southall, age 71, passed away April 26, 2019 at his home. He was born July 11, 1947 in Columbus, Ohio. Groveport graduating class of 1966; Served in U.S. Marines; was a Union Steel Worker retiring in 2016; 14 years service with the Arcellor Mittal Corparation. Survived by wife, Sandra Spradlin Southall; sons, Daniel (Tonya) Newman and David Newman; daughter, Deidre (Dusty) Montgomery; grandchildren; great grandchildren. Gathering at the Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home, Groveport, Thursday, May 2, 2019 from 6-8 p.m., where funeral service will be held Friday 11 a.m. Interment Franklin Hill Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019