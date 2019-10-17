|
|
Tillery, Raymond
1936 - 2019
Raymond Evan Tillery, fondly known as Ray, was born on March 31, 1936 in Baltimore, MD. Raymond attended Baltimore City Schools and graduated from Morgan College in 1962. He had a 26-year career as a trainer and supervisor with Western Electric, which later became AT&T and Lucent Technologies. In 1962 he married the love of his life Lucille A. Webster. From their union of 56 years, they had two children, Raymond Jr. and Rochelle "Shelly." A life member of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. he served in many leadership roles and was a former trustee at Second Baptist Church in Columbus, OH. Preceded in death by Roland Tillery, father, Fannie Lue Tillery, mother, Romeo Tillery, brother and Raymond Evan Tillery, Jr., son. He is survived by Lucille A. Tillery, wife; Rochelle Tillery-Larkin Ford, daughter; Joycelyn Tillery, daughter-in-law; brothers, Reginald L. (Fabiola) Tillery and Roland Tillery, Jr.; six grandchildren; four sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law; and a host of godchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other family members, fraternity brothers, mentees and many friends. Celebration of Life 10 AM Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Second Baptist Church, 186 N 17th St., where his family will receive friends from 9 AM until time of service. Interment Glen Rest Memorial Estate. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions on behalf of Raymond Tillery, may be sent to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601, https://www.alz.org. Arrangements entrusted to DIEHL-WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long St. Visit Raymond's online tribute wall at www.diehl-whittaker.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 18, 2019