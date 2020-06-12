Raymond Young
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Raymond's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Young, Raymond
1934 - 2020
Raymond E. Young, age 85 of Grove City, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. Retired from Kinetics Noise Control. Preceded in death by wives, Evelyn Joyce Young and Dorothy Mae Young; parents Chester A and Lula Young; brothers Arthur, Kenny and Edgar Young and sisters Myrtle Sparks, Betty McKenzie and Essie Young. Survived by sons Randy (Rhonda) Young, Ray (Karen) Young, daughters Betty (Michael) Donahoe and Karla Beightler; brother John Young, 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, also many nieces and nephews. Raymond was loved for his smile and his loving and kind personality. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. Family will receive friends, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 10 am-12 noon at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 South High St., Columbus, Ohio 43207. (Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone). Private family funeral service to follow, officiated by Angi Kaltenbach, granddaughter. Interment to follow at Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City Ohio. To sign and view Raymond's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graumlich Funeral Home
1351 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
614-444-7854
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 12, 2020
David Hull
Son
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved