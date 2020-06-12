Raymond Young

Young, Raymond
1934 - 2020
Raymond E. Young, age 85 of Grove City, Ohio, passed away peacefully on June 11, 2020. Retired from Kinetics Noise Control. Preceded in death by wives, Evelyn Joyce Young and Dorothy Mae Young; parents Chester A and Lula Young; brothers Arthur, Kenny and Edgar Young and sisters Myrtle Sparks, Betty McKenzie and Essie Young. Survived by sons Randy (Rhonda) Young, Ray (Karen) Young, daughters Betty (Michael) Donahoe and Karla Beightler; brother John Young, 15 grandchildren, 18 great-grandchildren, 3 great-great-grandchildren, also many nieces and nephews. Raymond was loved for his smile and his loving and kind personality. He will be sadly missed by his family and many friends. Family will receive friends, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, from 10 am-12 noon at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 South High St., Columbus, Ohio 43207. (Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone). Private family funeral service to follow, officiated by Angi Kaltenbach, granddaughter. Interment to follow at Forest Grove Cemetery, Plain City Ohio. To sign and view Raymond's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jun. 12 to Jun. 15, 2020.