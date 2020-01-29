|
Rozzelle, Raynes
1955 - 2020
Rev Raynes Eugene Rozzelle Sr., age 64. Sunrise September 30, 1955 and Sunset January 26, 2020. Visitation 5PM and Funeral Service 6PM Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Love Zion Baptist Church, 1459 Madison Avenue. Interment 11am Monday at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The ROZZELLE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020