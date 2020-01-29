Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Love Zion Baptist Church
1459 Madison Avenue
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
6:00 PM
Love Zion Baptist Church
1459 Madison Avenue
View Map
Interment
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
11:00 AM
Glen Rest Memorial Estates
Resources
More Obituaries for Raynes Rozzelle
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Raynes Rozzelle


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Raynes Rozzelle Obituary
Rozzelle, Raynes
1955 - 2020
Rev Raynes Eugene Rozzelle Sr., age 64. Sunrise September 30, 1955 and Sunset January 26, 2020. Visitation 5PM and Funeral Service 6PM Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Love Zion Baptist Church, 1459 Madison Avenue. Interment 11am Monday at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. LIVINGSTON AVE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The ROZZELLE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Raynes's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -