RayShea Glenn


1949 - 2020
RayShea Glenn Obituary
Glenn, RayShea
1949 - 2020
RayShea Louise Glenn, age 70, of Reynoldsburg, passed away peacefully at St. Rita's Medical Center in Lima, OH. She was raised in Ada, Ohio, the daughter of John and Rosalie Brite, Jr. She was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles in Lakeview and Reynoldsburg, OH, Loyal Order of Moose in Lakeview, OH, and VFW in Reynoldsburg and Ada, OH. She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth Glenn, Sr. and her parents. She is survived by her children, Kenneth, Jr. "Kenny" (Sue), Lisa, and Deona (Jon "Moose" Means) Glenn; grandchildren, Kenny III, Brittany (Chris), Devin, Peyton, Chloe (James), Branndon, and Brooklynn; 4 great grandchildren, partner, Mike Abrams; siblings, Lon (Judy) Brite, Celeste Parsons, and Terry (Toni) Brite; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Friends will be received 4-7pm Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 East Livingston Avenue, where a funeral service will be held at 10am Friday, February 28, 2020. Interment to follow at Glen Rest Memorial Estate. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share your memories of "Mama Shea".
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2020
