Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Resources
More Obituaries for Rayvon McAuley-Bowers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rayvon McAuley-Bowers


1996 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Rayvon McAuley-Bowers Obituary
McAuley-Bowers, Rayvon
1996 - 2019
Rayvon McAuley-Bowers, blessed this world when he entered it on April 23, 1996. He was employed with Forward Air; enjoyed gaming, chatting online, dancing and music. He took a walk on February 12, 2019 and he is now a bigger part of the universe. He is walking amongst the angels and spirit guides, with God as his leader and forever protector. He leaves behind his parents, Kristina McAuley and Robert Bowers; stepmother, Angelique Bowers; siblings, Ben Anderson, Elijah Bowers, Tray Shawn Brisco, and Nicole Vickers; grandmothers, Irene McAuley and Almedia Bowers; grandfather, Lee Ervin (deceased); nieces, Aaryn and Aubrey; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Memorial Service will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 from 2-5 PM in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now