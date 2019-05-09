|
|
McAuley-Bowers, Rayvon
1996 - 2019
Rayvon McAuley-Bowers, blessed this world when he entered it on April 23, 1996. He was employed with Forward Air; enjoyed gaming, chatting online, dancing and music. He took a walk on February 12, 2019 and he is now a bigger part of the universe. He is walking amongst the angels and spirit guides, with God as his leader and forever protector. He leaves behind his parents, Kristina McAuley and Robert Bowers; stepmother, Angelique Bowers; siblings, Ben Anderson, Elijah Bowers, Tray Shawn Brisco, and Nicole Vickers; grandmothers, Irene McAuley and Almedia Bowers; grandfather, Lee Ervin (deceased); nieces, Aaryn and Aubrey; many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Memorial Service will be held Saturday May 11, 2019 from 2-5 PM in the chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 10, 2019