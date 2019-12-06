Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Reagan Dunning


1982 - 2019
Reagan Dunning Obituary
Dunning, Reagan
1982 - 2019
Reagan "Rags" Elizabeth Dunning, age 37. Sunrise March 16, 1982 and Sunset November 27, 2019. Visitation 6PM and Funeral Service 7PM Monday, December 9, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The DUNNING Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2019
