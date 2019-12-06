|
|
Dunning, Reagan
1982 - 2019
Reagan "Rags" Elizabeth Dunning, age 37. Sunrise March 16, 1982 and Sunset November 27, 2019. Visitation 6PM and Funeral Service 7PM Monday, December 9, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The DUNNING Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 7, 2019