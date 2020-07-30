Jackson, Reba
Reba Owens Jackson, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the age of 90. She was born August 15, 1929 in Magoffin County, KY. She retired from Sears Distribution Center and was a long-time member of Alder Chapel Baptist Church. Reba was preceded in death by her husband Orville Jackson, children Leon Jackson and Virginia Courtright, grandson Andy Jackson and her parents Willie and Grady Owens. She is survived by her children, Greg (Carole) Jackson and Lisa Hoffman; her grandchildren, Aaron Jackson, Adam Jackson, Eric Jackson, Paul Jackson, Sara Courtright, John Courtright, Brian Hoffman, Brandi Terrell and Charlie Elias; her 14 great-grandchildren; as well as, many loving, extended family members and dear friends. A private graveside service will be held at Alton Cemetery, Galloway, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481, www.curealz.org
