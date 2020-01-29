Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
614-873-8013
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
10:30 AM
Ferguson Funeral Home
202 East Main Street
Plain City, OH 43064
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reba Converse
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reba K. Converse


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reba K. Converse Obituary
Converse, Reba K.
1926 - 2020
Reba Katherine (Straight) Converse, 93, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Edgewater Place, Plain City. She was born March 22, 1926 in Columbus to late Alma Caldwell "Jim" and Willie Almira (Cain) Straight. Preceded in death by her husband Paul D. Converse, companion James W. Dixon, sisters Rosa Phillips, Millie Russo, Shirley Singleton, brothers Guy, Jesse, James, Bernard and George Straight. Reba is survived by 12 nieces, 6 nephews and the James Dixon family. Visitation will be held 2-4 PM Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., Plain City, where funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Monday with Pastor Phil Conrad officiating. Burial Forest Grove Cemetery. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reba's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -