Converse, Reba K.
1926 - 2020
Reba Katherine (Straight) Converse, 93, passed away Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Edgewater Place, Plain City. She was born March 22, 1926 in Columbus to late Alma Caldwell "Jim" and Willie Almira (Cain) Straight. Preceded in death by her husband Paul D. Converse, companion James W. Dixon, sisters Rosa Phillips, Millie Russo, Shirley Singleton, brothers Guy, Jesse, James, Bernard and George Straight. Reba is survived by 12 nieces, 6 nephews and the James Dixon family. Visitation will be held 2-4 PM Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Ferguson Funeral Home, 202 E. Main St., Plain City, where funeral services will be held 10:30 AM Monday with Pastor Phil Conrad officiating. Burial Forest Grove Cemetery. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 30, 2020