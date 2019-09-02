|
Dodge, Rebecca
1936 - 2019
Rebecca Louise Dodge, 83, of Reynoldsburg, passed away peacefully, and went home to heaven on September 1, 2019. Rebecca was born on July 3, 1936 in Wilsondale, West Virginia to Lealund and Lula (Brewer) Spaulding. She was an active member of local community churches, and was a God fearing woman who was the glue that held her family together. She was an avid reader who loved to do crafts and create beautiful things for her family and friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, many siblings, and husband of over 60 years Walter B. Dodge. She is survived by her children Linda (Wayne) Brimmage, Olen Dodge, Gloria Dennison, and Ginger Dodge; brother Homer Spaulding; grandchildren Larry (Amber), Michelle (David), Renee (Tyler), Nathan, John, and David (Tori); great-grandchildren Michael, Anthony, Teagan, Corbin, Owen, Evan, and Piper; several step-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Her family will receive friends on Friday, September 6, from 11am-1pm at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 East Main Street, Reynoldsburg, where her funeral service with follow at 1pm. Graveside service following at Arlington Field of Honor, Canal Winchester. Donations may be made in Rebecca's memory to Tender Nursing Care, 7668 Slate Ridge Blvd, Reynoldsburg, OH 43068, who cared so deeply for the Dodge Family. The family would like to thank all of their staff, and send a special thank you to Ruth who truly became a part of the Dodge family will all of her love and compassion. Messages may be sent to the Dodge family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 4, 2019