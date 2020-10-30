1/
Rebecca Donahue
Donahue, Rebecca
1950 - 2020
Rebecca J. Donahue, age 70, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A resident of Hilliard, OH. She is preceded in death by her parents William Schuhmann and Anna Donahue. She is survived by her brother, Joseph (Linda) Donahue of Vancouver, WA; and sister, Margaret Swarb of Capitola, CA. Rebecca will be inurned at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton, OH. Family has entrusted arrangements to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or to sign her online guest book.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
