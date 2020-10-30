Donahue, Rebecca
1950 - 2020
Rebecca J. Donahue, age 70, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, October 28, 2020. A resident of Hilliard, OH. She is preceded in death by her parents William Schuhmann and Anna Donahue. She is survived by her brother, Joseph (Linda) Donahue of Vancouver, WA; and sister, Margaret Swarb of Capitola, CA. Rebecca will be inurned at Mound Hill Cemetery in Eaton, OH. Family has entrusted arrangements to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
