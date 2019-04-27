|
|
Eblin, Rebecca
1930 - 2019
Rebecca (Luther) Eblin, age 88, went to be with our Lord on April 26, 2019 at home, peacefully comforted by her loving daughters. She was a loving devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Preceded in death by husbands Edwin McGhee and Roy Eblin; parents Jeff and Myrtle Luther, son Jack McGhee, and grandson Jay McGhee. Survived by devoted daughters, Debbie Sayre (Dave) of Lockbourne, OH. Teresa Vencill (Doug) of Grove City, OH. 6 grandchildren, Johnny Sayre (Heather), Michelle Sayre, Christina McGhee, Brian McGhee, Traci Crosier (Justin), Joey Vencill (Michelle), Tim Gaston (Megan); 6 great-grandchildren, Isabel and Payton Sayre, Brayden McGhee, Kelsie Bertram, Kinnidie and Kingsley Crosier; brothers, David and Guy Luther; sisters, Carol Luther and Joy Duty; many nieces, nephews, and friends, including very special friend Nancy Stacy. She will be greatly missed by her loving fur baby DOGG. Family will receive friends, Tuesday, April 30, 2019 beginning at 11 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1 p.m. at Parsons Avenue Church of God, 3389 Parsons Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43207, Pastor Brice Utt officiating. Burial immediately following at Beckett Cemetery Commercial Point, Ohio. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. To sign and view Rebecca's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 29, 2019