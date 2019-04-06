Gill, Rebecca

1980 - 2019

Rebecca Elizabeth Gill, 38, of Westerville, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on April 3, 2019. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, to Graham and Patricia Gill, of Columbus. Rebecca is survived by her loving parents, her older sister Sarah Rochette, brother-in-law Erick Rochette, her niece, Clara, nephew, Dylan, and grandfather, Maurice Logsdon. She is survived by several aunts, uncles, and cousins, and also by the love of her life, Andy Jagger. Rebecca graduated from Worthington Kilbourne High School in 1998. She earned her B.S. in Architecture in 2002, and her Master of Architecture and B.S. in Interior Design in 2004, from the University of Cincinnati. She was an active member of Alpha Rho Chi (APX), the professional architecture fraternity. She worked for a number of years at Creative Architectural Solutions and Chute-Gerdeman Architecture, and for the past 3 years she enjoyed working at MS Consultants, Inc., where many of her coworkers became wonderful friends. Rebecca was creative and artistic from an early age, and shared this with her friends and family through beautiful drawings, paintings, art projects, and writing. She recently began taking steps on the path of following her dream to one day become a children's book author and illustrator. Rebecca's greatest passion was helping and caring for others, and she had an intuition for knowing what others needed. This showed in her giving the most thoughtful and generous gifts to those she loved, in her always being there to support and encourage others, and in her lifting others' spirits in all the ways she could. She loved animals (even though she was allergic to most of them), and volunteered at animal shelters, later adopting her sweet cat Meika. Rebecca was both witty and brilliant, and loved to laugh and make others laugh. She was so affectionate, always ready with a hug and a warm smile. Family was very important to her, and she loved spending time with both her immediate and extended family. Visitation will be at Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 North High Street, on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, from 4-7pm. The family will share memories of Rebecca at 6:30pm. A private family burial will follow at St. Peter's Cemetery in Upper Sandusky, Ohio. Contributions may be made in Rebecca's name to either The Cat Welfare Association (741 Wetmore Rd., Columbus, OH 43214) or to The Logsdon Family Foundation for St. Peter's Catholic School Library (310 N. 8th St., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351).