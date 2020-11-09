Hemmelgarn, Rebecca
1930 - 2020
Rebecca "Becky" A. Hemmelgarn, passed away on October 27, 2020 at the age of 90. Rebecca was the beloved wife of the late Eugene Hemmelgarn. Rebecca is survived by seven children, Debra Dotson, Thomas (Mindy) Hemmelgarn, Jack Hemmelgarn, Ruth Reinhard-Felix, William Hemmelgarn, Stephen Hemmelgarn and Richard (TerriLynn) Hemmelgarn. Proud grandmother of 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. Cherished sister to Jane, Freda, Maxine and Junior. Rebecca was a long-time resident of Fort Recovery, Ohio. She passed away quietly in Columbus after a final bout with cancer. Due to the Corona virus, the family is not having a memorial service at this time. It is hoped that a memorial event can be held in Fort Recovery in the summer of 2021. Memorial messages may be sent to her family by visiting www.hillfuneralhome.com
or by contacting Tom Hemmelgarn (thomas.hemmelgarn@gmail.com). Due to her lifelong involvement with blood mobile programs, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Red Cross are appreciated. Arrangements by HILL FUNERAL HOME, Westerville.