Hunter, Rebecca "Becky"

1943 - 2019

Rebecca Jo "Becky" Hunter, born April 14, 1943, in Columbus, went to be with her Savior and Lord Jesus Christ on Good Friday on April 19. Preceded in death by her parents Albert and Amy (High) Suttner, father and mother-in-law Gordon and Helen Hunter, special cousins Jack Lape and Terrie Compton, sisters and brothers-in-law Jack and Patricia Smith, David Hunter, and Butch Dolan, nephew Chris Smith. Becky graduated from Bishop Watterson High School in 1961 and went on to Cosmetology school and became a hair stylist at the Moore House Fashion department store. She later became the office manager at Stoffel Equipment Co. for over 30 years. Becky is survived by her husband of 52 years, Donald; sons, Todd (Tracie) Hunter, Daniel Hunter, and Brian Hunter; grandchildren, Brendan, Mara, Jackie, and Alex Hunter; and aunt, Esther Lape. She had many very special friends that cared so much for her. She loved them all and enjoyed being with them talking, playing golf, cards, girl trips, and lots of parties. Her laugh was real. She did not miss much in life. Family will receive friends 4-7pm Thursday, April 25 at the Schoedinger North Chapel, 5554 Karl Road. Mass of Christian Burial at 10am Friday, April 26 at St. Matthias Catholic Church, 1582 Ferris Rd. Celebrant Fr. Anthony Davis. Family will receive friends at the church following the mass. Contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice, 1144 Dublin Rd, Columbus, OH 43215, in her memory. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.Schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019