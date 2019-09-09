The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Rebecca J. Davis

Rebecca J. Davis Obituary
Davis, Rebecca J.
1953 - 2019
Rebecca J. Davis, 66, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, after a long battle with cancer, went to be with her Lord and Savior on September 7, 2019. She journeyed through life with her husband, Lawrence R. Davis for 34 years. Becky was born on August 6, 1953 in Columbus, Ohio to Hervey and Hertha Williams. She was a retiree of Nationwide Insurance and Realtor for Crescent Realty, Inc. as well as a graduate of Franklin University, MBA. Becky was an avid reader and lifelong member of the Sister Girlfriend book club. Her greatest quality was her unshakable Faith in God and Family. She loved her Cleveland Browns and OSU football games. Becky was preceded in death by her father Hervey Williams, her brother Hervey Williams, Jr. and her nephew Hervey Williams III. She is survived by her husband; step-daughter, Brianne Davis; mother, Hertha Williams; and sister, Judy Jameson. She is also loved and missed by her nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and extended families. Visitation will be held 6-8 pm Wednesday at Schoedinger East Chapel, 5360 E. Livingston Ave; prayer service at 7:30 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 am Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Church of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, 5225 Refugee Rd. Interment will take place at a later date at St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mt. Carmel Hospice. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences or to share a favorite memory of Becky.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 10, 2019
