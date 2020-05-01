Tracy, Rebecca J.
1928 - 2020
Rebecca J. Tracy, age 91, her spirit left her earthly body on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at home with her family by her side. She was a graduate of Linden McKinley High School and retired as a bookkeeper following many years of service. Rebecca will be sorely missed by her family: son and daughter-in-law, Richard "Rex" and Patti McDermitt of Hebron, OH; daughter Teri Flaningan, Columbus; three grandsons, Richard and Adam (Leigh Anne) McDermitt and Jonathan Flaningan; three adored great-grandchildren, Delaney, Keegan and Carrick; and many beloved family members and friends. Due to the COVID health restrictions, a private burial will take place with a public memorial service to be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Memorial Fund, c/o First Spiritualist Temple, 77 S. 6th St., Columbus, OH 43215, in Rebecca's memory. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences. Arrangements Entrusted to SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Ave., Columbus, OH 43232.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 1 to May 2, 2020.