|
|
McAninch, Rebecca
1956 - 2019
Rebecca J. McAninch, age 62, of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away on July 12, 2019 at Mount Carmel East Hospital. Rebecca was born September 20, 1956 to the late Russell and Anna (Habig) Billingsley in Martins Ferry, Ohio. Rebecca is survived by her loving husband of 43 years, David McAninch; daughter, Amanda (Nate) Bowman; grandchildren, Alaina, R.J., and Liam; 6 brothers, 6 sisters; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her infant son, Adam Wayne McAninch, father-in-law, David E. McAninch; father, Russell; nephew, Daniel Winland; and her mother, Anna Mae. A visitation will be held on THURSDAY, July 18, 2019, 6-8 PM, at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME, Reynoldsburg. Her graveside service for immediate family, will follow on Friday, at 12Noon in Riverview Cemetery, Martins Ferry, with Pastor Rod Kasler officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rebecca's memory to the ASPCA. Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019