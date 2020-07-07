Rebecca Metzler

Metzler, Rebecca
Rebecca A. Metzler (Murday), 70, lifelong resident of Columbus, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020 after a long term illness. Becky was a loving mother and grandmother. She was an accomplished knitter, loved crafting, flowers, and her cats. She had been a resident at Crown Pointe Care since 1998. Becky is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Hoermle; 3 grandchildren, Summer Wright, Maryssa and Chance Hoermle; sister, Jacqueline Murday Swart (Jerry); brother, David Murday (Laura); many nieces, nephews,cousins, and friends. Funeral arrangements being completed by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 a celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Celebrate Life Foundation, 110 Polaris Parkway, Westerville, Ohio 43082 or BellaCareHospice.net
. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com
.