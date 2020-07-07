1/
Rebecca Metzler
Metzler, Rebecca
Rebecca A. Metzler (Murday), 70, lifelong resident of Columbus, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on July 4, 2020 after a long term illness. Becky was a loving mother and grandmother. She was an accomplished knitter, loved crafting, flowers, and her cats. She had been a resident at Crown Pointe Care since 1998. Becky is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Hoermle; 3 grandchildren, Summer Wright, Maryssa and Chance Hoermle; sister, Jacqueline Murday Swart (Jerry); brother, David Murday (Laura); many nieces, nephews,cousins, and friends. Funeral arrangements being completed by Deyo-Davis Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 a celebration of life service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Celebrate Life Foundation, 110 Polaris Parkway, Westerville, Ohio 43082 or BellaCareHospice.net. Online condolences may be made at www.deyodavis.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deyo-Davis Funeral Home - Columbus
1177 W. Fifth Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-486-2445
