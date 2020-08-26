Murray, Rebecca
1966 - 2020
An angel received her wings. With family and friends by her side, Rebecca Alberta (Williams) Murray peacefully passed from this life on August 25, 2020 at the age of 53. Becky was born on August 27, 1966 in Columbus, Ohio. She graduated from Columbus East High School and Fort Hayes Career Center in 1984. Over half her life was dedicated to her love of helping children as a Pediatric Ophthalmology technician. Her greatest joy was the birth of her son, Ben, in 1992. Becky touched the lives of so many people during her lifetime. She would go out of her way making everyone she met feel loved with her kind deeds and caring heart. Preceded in death by her Dad Harry C. Williams. Survived by her mom, Betty Williams; son, Benjamin Murray; sisters, Anna (Bruce) Hodges, Debbie (Raymond) Basham, Charmin (Mitchell) Deal, Rosa Williams, NorNa (Larry) Sagraves, Margie (Charles) Sperry, Eva (Thomas) Dimel, Patricia (David) Vizedom; many nieces, nephews; and her dear friend, Loretta McCoy. Becky's lifelong unconditional love will live forever in those she has left behind. Friends may call at MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 East Schrock Road, Westerville, Ohio Friday, August 28 from 6-8PM. Service will be Saturday, August 29, 10AM followed by interment at Blendon Central Cemetery. Condolences may be left at www.morelandfuneralhome.com