Price Ph.D, Rebecca Ritchey
1939 - 2019
Becky was born on November 9, 1939 and passed away on October 13, 2019, at the age of 79, following a courageous battle with Merkel Cell Carcinoma (MCC). Becky was preceded in death by her parents Sam and Hope Ritchey, and baby brother John Clyde. She is survived by her loving sister, Sally Young; niece, Wendy (Jason); nephew, Scott (Michelle); and great nephew, Trent. Becky is also survived by her BFF of 40+ years, Cheryl Cunningham; son, Charlie and Family; and the Silly Puppy, Abraham. She graduated from Linden McKinley High School, Class of 1957. She received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Elementary Education from The Ohio State University. She received her Masters of Education and Doctorate Degrees in Educational Administration from Miami University, Oxford Ohio. She was one of the Founders of the Miami University Chapter of the American Association of University Women (AAUW). She was Executive Director, Association of Drug and Alcoholism Prevention and Treatment (ADAPT), Mansfield Ohio. She was Director of Counseling and Testing, Urbana College, Urbana, Ohio. She retired in 1996 after 30+ years in public education. She had a wealth and depth of academic knowledge that she willingly shared. Prior to her retirement, Becky purchased The Shade Tree at Lakeside Ohio. She treasured the serenity and peacefulness of Lakeside and this year she celebrated her 26th year as shop owner. She was a member of the Lakeside Board of Directors, the Marblehead Chamber of Commerce, and numerous other Boards. Becky loved to travel Europe, the Middle East, Hawaii and the annual shop buying trips to Gatlinburg. We would like to thank Dr. Kari L. Kendra, Associate Professor of Medicine, Medical Oncology, The Ohio State University-Wexner Medical Center, and Dr. Kendra's Staff for the support and care they provided to Becky in her final months. We would also like to thank the wonderful staff at The James and Hospice of Central Ohio. There will be a Celebration of Life for Becky on Saturday, November 9, on her 80th Birthday. It will be held at RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street, Worthington Ohio. A visitation will be held from 1-2pm, followed by a Celebration lead by David W. Boling. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to "OSUCCC-James, Fund 315784", 660 Ackerman Road, PO Box 183112, Columbus Oh 43218. Condolences may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 7, 2019