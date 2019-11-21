The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
Heart and Hope by Schoedinger-Hilltop Chapel
3030 West Broad Street
Columbus, OH 43204
(614) 279-8675
Calling hours
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
1956 - 2019
Rebecca S. (Wills) Eiffler Obituary
Eiffler (Wills), Rebecca S.
1956 - 2019
Rebecca S. "Becca" (Wills) Eiffler, age 63, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on November 18, 2019. She was born on September 22, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio to Jean and the late Dayle Wills. Becca graduated from Westland High School in 1974. After graduation, she furthered her education at Wittenberg University earning a bachelor's degree in Early Childhood Education. She worked many years as a Special Education teacher and retired from Mac-A-Cheek Learning Center. Following her retirement, she worked part-time at the Urbana YMCA where she was able to take care of babies. She was a member of Holy Cross Lutheran Church of the Deaf with her husband William. Becca was proficient in sign language. She enjoyed spending her time visiting the Wolf Creek Habitat and Sanctuary in Indiana as she loved all animals. She has a passion for reading, traveling and even received her pilot's license which allowed her to express her free spirit. Becca will be greatly missed by all for her caring and loving heart. She is preceded in death by her father Dayle Wills and grandparents Helen and Lemuel Gregg. She is survived by her husband, William A. Eiffler; mother, Jean Wills; daughter, Cynthia Lou Wills; granddaughters, Jaden and Angelee Anderson; brother, Steven (Andrea) Wills; sister at heart, Ruthie Lewis; niece, Mary Ava Wills; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 24, 2019 from 2-4pm at the Heart and Hope by Schoedinger Chapel, 3030 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio, 43204, where a funeral service will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Becca name to Holy Cross Lutheran Church of the Deaf. Visit www.heartandhope.com to extend condolences to the family.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 22, 2019
