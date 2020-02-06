|
Shepherd, Rebecca
1950 - 2020
Rebecca Lee Shepherd, 69, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was born February 18, 1950. In addition to her parents Dale and Ruby Shillington, she was preceded in death by her sister Patty Wenkman and her nephew Dale Shillington. Rebecca is survived by her husband, Bob. She is also survived by her sons, Robert (Monica) Shepherd, Brian (Sara) Shepherd; brothers, Kevin (Sue) Shillington, Jim Shillington; and several nieces and nephews. Rebecca was an avid puzzle-solver and enjoyed reading, gardening and cooking. In her free time she would travel to see family. Spoiling her grand-pets was one of her favorite things to do. Rebecca's family will receive friends 10am-12:30pm Friday, February 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3730 Broadway, Grove City. Inurnment to follow at St. Joseph's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution to Mt. Carmel Hospice. https://donor.mountcarmelfoundation.org/ Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 11, 2020