Casey, Rebecca Sue
1955 - 2020
Rebecca Sue Casey, 65, of Gambier, passed away unexpectedly at Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital on October 26, 2020. The family invites those able to a visitation and funeral service from 1-4PM, service beginning at 4PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna on Sunday, November 1. 2020. If unable to attend, the service at 4PM will be webcast at this link https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1098317
. A complete obituary can be found at www.schoedinger.com
