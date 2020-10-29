1/1
Rebecca Sue Casey
Casey, Rebecca Sue
1955 - 2020
Rebecca Sue Casey, 65, of Gambier, passed away unexpectedly at Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital on October 26, 2020. The family invites those able to a visitation and funeral service from 1-4PM, service beginning at 4PM at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna on Sunday, November 1. 2020. If unable to attend, the service at 4PM will be webcast at this link https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1098317. A complete obituary can be found at www.schoedinger.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
NOV
1
Service
04:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
