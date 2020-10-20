1/
Rebecca Sue Kerr, December 7, 1939 ~ October 19, 2020. After courageously fighting ovarian cancer for 10 years, Becky has joined her college sweetheart and late husband, Jerry with her Savior in the Kingdom of Heaven. Becky was a graduate of Purdue University with a degree in speech pathology, a small business owner in downtown Grove City for many years and retired from South Western City Schools. She was a gifted pianist, beautiful seamstress and quilter. Becky brought creativity and true talent to everything in her life. Survived by two children, David Kerr (Bambi Larson) and Susan Graham; four grandchildren, Brittney McCunney (Michael), Josh Kerr (Emma), Matthew Kerr (Naomi) and JB Graham; five great-grandchildren also survive. Becky leaves behind many wonderful friends, who she loved to spend time with, through her many charitable activities, hobbies, clubs and organizations. Becky was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Jerry Kerr, parents Orville and Mildred VanLue and two brothers John VanLue and Bill VanLue. The family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Donna Estep for her love and support this past year. You were an unwavering friend to us during these trying times and Becky's final days. A private graveside service will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Lockbourne, Ohio. Arrangements under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home, Washington Court House, Ohio. www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
