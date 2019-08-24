Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
1956 - 2019
Rebecca White Obituary
White, Rebecca
1956 - 2019
Rebecca Joyce White, age 62. Sunrise September 9, 1956 and Sunset August 10, 2019. Visitation 11:00 AM and Funeral Service 12:00 PM Friday, August 30, 2019 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Glen Rest. .To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to The WHITE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
