Rebekah A. Vogel


1934 - 2019
Rebekah A. Vogel Obituary
Vogel, Rebekah A.
1934 - 2019
Rebekah Anne Vogel, age 84 of Powell died Saturday, July 13, 2019 at home. She was preceded in death by son, John K. Vogel, Jr. She is survived by husband, John K. Vogel; daughter, Ruth Anne (Chris) Washek; grandchildren, Robert Andrew (Michelle) Washek, Eleanor (Michael) Maynard, and David (Mary White) Washek; great-grandchildren, Silas, Naomi and James. Rebekah attended Zion Christian Fellowship; taught Jr. High English in Columbus Public Schools; was a volunteer at Ohio Historical Society and was Past- President of the volunteers and a member of Central Ohio Rose Society. Rebekah had an avid interest in history, archeology and travel. Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 am Friday, July 19, 2019 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 West Olentangy Street, Powell with Pastor Sean O'Rourke, officiating. Burial: Oak Grove Cemetery, Delaware, Ohio. Friends may call from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home. Condolences may be left at: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 16 to July 17, 2019
