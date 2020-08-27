Mirarchi, Rechele
1972 - 2020
Rechele L. Mirarchi, age 47, of Galloway, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 26, 2020. Member of St. Cecilia Church. Preceded in death by maternal grandparents Charles and Millicent Friend, paternal grandparents Joseph and Martha Mirarchi, aunts and uncle Betty Webb; Rita and Jim Montefusco; She is survived by her parents, Joseph and Patricia Mirarchi; siblings, Charmaine Ehrenberg, Joseph Mirarchi, Christine (William) Jones, Candace (Ronald) Bowling, Richard Mirarchi, David (Lori) Ehrenberg, and Cynthia (Dana) Rose; aunts and uncle, Patty and Richard Dobson and Cynthia Davitt; many nieces, nephews, and other relatives. Family will receive friends Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 2-4pm at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High Street. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, August 31, 2020 at 10am at St. Cecilia Church, 434 Norton Road, Columbus, Ohio 43228, Fr. Leo Connolly Celebrant. Burial to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. To sign and view Rechele's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com