Hancock, Reco
1978 - 2019
Reco M. Hancock, age 40. Sunrise August 1, 1978 and Sunset July 5, 2019. Visitation 12pm and Funeral 1pm Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies, 870 St. Clair Ave. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The HANCOCK Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 9, 2019