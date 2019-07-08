Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies
870 St. Clair Ave
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies
870 St. Clair Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Reco Hancock
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reco Hancock


1978 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reco Hancock Obituary
Hancock, Reco
1978 - 2019
Reco M. Hancock, age 40. Sunrise August 1, 1978 and Sunset July 5, 2019. Visitation 12pm and Funeral 1pm Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Higher Ground Always Abounding Assemblies, 870 St. Clair Ave. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The HANCOCK Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now