Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Advent United Church of Christ
2303 N Cassady Ave
Columbus, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
Advent United Church of Christ
2303 N Cassady Ave
Columbus, OH
Regina Crawley


1956 - 2019
Regina Crawley Obituary
Crawley, Regina
1956 - 2019
Regina Valerie Crawley, age 62. Sunrise September 10, 1956 and Sunset June 27, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Advent United Church of Christ-Columbus, OH, 2303 N Cassady Ave. Interment at Eastlawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The CRAWLEY Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 4, 2019
