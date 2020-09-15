1/
Regina Druschel
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Regina's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Druschel, Regina
1949 - 2020
Regina S. Druschel, age 70, of Etna, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born September 18, 1949 in Columbus, the daughter of the late Charles H. and Betty R. (Gray) Sherrod. Regina was a medical assistant and surgical technician retiring following many years at Grant Hospital. She will be dearly missed and is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard W. Druschel; children, Brad Meyers, Richey Druschel, Heather (James) Foreman, Anna (Phillip) Smith and Charles (Jenna) Druschel; 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; brother and sisters, Charles (Sandy) Sherrod, Debbie (Gary) Seitz, Kristy (Robert) Dennerlein and Elyana (BJ) Freese; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. Regina and Richard were well known in the "old custom car circuit" showing off Gina's Jewel, a 1949 Ford Shoebox. A complete obituary can be seen at www.schoedinger.com. Family and friends may call from 4-8pm Friday, September 18, 2020 (Regina's birthday) to help celebrate her life at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232. Attendance levels will be monitored to keep in compliance with social distancing requirements and all guests are required to wear masks for everyone's safety at this time. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or send condolences to Regina's family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home East Chapel
5360 East Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 861-6268
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved