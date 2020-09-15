Druschel, Regina
1949 - 2020
Regina S. Druschel, age 70, of Etna, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She was born September 18, 1949 in Columbus, the daughter of the late Charles H. and Betty R. (Gray) Sherrod. Regina was a medical assistant and surgical technician retiring following many years at Grant Hospital. She will be dearly missed and is survived by her husband of 53 years, Richard W. Druschel; children, Brad Meyers, Richey Druschel, Heather (James) Foreman, Anna (Phillip) Smith and Charles (Jenna) Druschel; 17 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; brother and sisters, Charles (Sandy) Sherrod, Debbie (Gary) Seitz, Kristy (Robert) Dennerlein and Elyana (BJ) Freese; numerous nieces and nephews and many friends. Regina and Richard were well known in the "old custom car circuit" showing off Gina's Jewel, a 1949 Ford Shoebox. A complete obituary can be seen at www.schoedinger.com
. Family and friends may call from 4-8pm Friday, September 18, 2020 (Regina's birthday) to help celebrate her life at SCHOEDINGER EAST CHAPEL, 5360 E. Livingston Avenue, Columbus, OH 43232. Attendance levels will be monitored to keep in compliance with social distancing requirements and all guests are required to wear masks for everyone's safety at this time. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
