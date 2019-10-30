|
Kuskowski, Regina
1955 - 2019
Regina Ramey Kuskowski, 64, passed away on Wednesday, October 23, 2019. Regina was born in Columbus, was a graduate of Bishop Hartley High School, and attended the Ohio State School of Cosmetology. She is preceded in death by her mother Cornelia "Connie" Ferroni, sister Roberta Daley and a very special aunt Roseanne Finnerty. Regina is survived by her daughters, Danielle Kuskowski, Alicia Takaezu, and Andrea Kuskowski; grandchildren, Kennedy, Colton, and Dexter; sister, Rhonda Carter; stepfather, Sam Ferroni; nephews, Spencer, Vincent, Conor, and Roland; niece, Elizabeth; aunts, Patricia White and Dorothy Downes; and numerous cousins. Her family will receive friends from 3-4PM on Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg. The funeral service, officiated by Father Raymond Larussa, will begin at 4pm at the funeral home.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019