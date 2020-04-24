|
Quinn, Regina
1933 - 2020
Regina Ann Quinn, passed away on April 21, 2020. She was born on September 20, 1933 in Vienna, West Virginia to the late Joseph and Nora Kirsch. She is also preceded in death by her son-in-law Bill Engel. She will be greatly missed by her husband of 60 years, Norman; children, Joseph (Lori) Quinn and Rhonda Engel; grandchildren, Timothy Quinn, Ryan Engel, Dan Quinn, Tyler Engel, and Courtney Engel; special sister and loving friend, Sue Puglisi, sister, Evelyn Starkey; and brother, Jack Kirsch; and step-children and step grandchildren. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST, where a private viewing will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 followed by a graveside service at Mifflin Cemetery. To share online condolences, visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020