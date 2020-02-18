|
|
Lampkins, Reginald
1954 - 2020
Reginald Allen Lampkins, age 65. Sunrise April 23, 1954 and Sunset February 13, 2020. Visitation 11AM and Funeral Service 12PM Friday, February 21, 2020 at MARLAN GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The LAMPKINS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020