Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald White


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reginald White Obituary
White, Reginald
1961 - 2020
Reginald Ray White, age 58. Sunrise February 7, 1961 and Sunset January 8, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, January 17, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE, EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The WHITE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -