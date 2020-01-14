|
|
White, Reginald
1961 - 2020
Reginald Ray White, age 58. Sunrise February 7, 1961 and Sunset January 8, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, January 17, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE, EAST 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The WHITE Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020