Hoyer, Regis

1937 - 2019

Leo "Regis" Hoyer, age 82, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019. He was born to the late Bernard and Martha Hoyer in Beaverdale, PA. In addition to his parents, Regis is preceded in death by his brother James. Regis served the U.S. Postal Service until his retirement, after which he continued to work for U-Haul. He was also a valued member of the American Legion. Regis is survived by his 3 daughters, Sheri (Mike), Teri (Robert), Kim (Jay); 8 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren, accompanied by 2 on the way in Oct. and Nov.; brother, Paul; sister, MaryAnn; nephew, Mike; niece, Joanie; and many extended family members. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at The Sanctuary at Tuttle Crossing & Capital City Hospice for their care and support. Family will receive friends from 10-11 am on Friday, April 12, 2019 at SCHOEDINGER NORTH CHAPEL, 5554 Karl Rd., Columbus, OH, where a funeral service will immediately proceed at 11 am. Interment to follow at Northlawn Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The Central Ohio Chapter for the , National Processing Center, P.O. Box 96011, Washington D.C. 20090-6011.