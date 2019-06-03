Elsass, Reid

1993 - 2019

Reid Andrew Elsass, age 26, went to be with his Lord Sunday, June 2, 2019 in Columbus. Born March, 3 1993, in Columbus, to Rex and Laurie (Olson) Elsass, Reid was their first child and a cherished treasure. He was a loving friend to all; a special gift to those who knew him; a talented and creative writer, musician, and leader; and above all, a beautiful person - inside and out. Everyone that knew Reid would say that he had the warmest heart and the liveliest soul. He poured his love into so many people and brought a smile — and a hug — to almost every person that crossed his path. Now, Reid is embraced by his Savior and Redeemer Jesus Christ, and now resides in God's good heaven. Today, Reid is free from pain and lives as a new creation in the Mansion of the Lord, and for that, we rejoice. Reid is survived by his father, Rex; mother, Laurie; brothers, Carter and Evan; paternal grandparents, Cy and Joyce Elsass; maternal grandparents, Andy and Janice Olson; uncles and aunts, Rick and Cheryl Elsass, Erik and Susan Olson; cousins, Jack and Sarah Olson; girlfriend, Kayleigh Knott; and pets, Token and Bodhi. A celebration and memorial of Reid's life will be held at Genoa Baptist Church, 7562 Lewis Center Rd, Westerville, OH 43082, on Friday, June 7, 2019. Visitation is from 12-2pm with a service following at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Reid's name to Heartland High School, C/O Broad Street Presbyterian Church, 760 E. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio 43205 or www.heartlandhighschool.org. "He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away." - Revelation 21:4 Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL, 6699 North High Street. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary