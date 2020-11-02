McGrath, Reilly Lawrence
1996 - 2020
Reilly Lawrence McGrath, 24, of Reynoldsburg, died unexpectedly on Oct. 29 following a workplace accident. Reilly graduated from Bishop Hartley High School and St. Pius X School. He worked as an entrepreneur and was the master of anything he set his mind to. Reilly enjoyed his short life and filled it with adventures, whether boating on Buckeye Lake, off-road mudding, snowboarding or fixing up vehicles. He enjoyed his time with family and friends. His quick wit always has us laughing. His radiant smile and eyes so bright always lead him fearlessly and confidently to new experiences. Quick with a laugh, Reilly was big-hearted and fun, always willing to drop everything to help a friend or family member in need. He was passionate and protective of his family, and had a special bond with his sisters. He will be deeply missed by his surviving family, which includes his father, Larry; mother, Shanette; and sisters, Emily (James) Crogan and Vicky; grandparents; several aunts; uncles and cousins. Family will receive visitors at Cotner Funeral Home, 7369 E. Main St., Reynoldsburg on Thursday, Nov. 5 between 3-6pm, with a service at 4:30m. Graveside service will be private. Messages may be sent to Reilly's family by visiting www.cotnerfuneralhome.com
