Linley-Wright, Renate1935 - 2020Renate Ludwina Linley-Wright, age 85, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on November 15, 2020. She was born on August 17, 1935 in Heilbronn, Germany. Family will receive friends on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 12-3pm at Heart and Hope by Schoedinger, 3030 W. Broad Street, Columbus, Ohio, 43204. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, November 20, 2020 at 9:30am at Holy Family Catholic Church, 584 W Broad St, Columbus, OH 43215. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. To see full obituary, please visit, www.heartandhope.com