Renee Capocciama

Renee Capocciama Obituary
Capocciama, Renee
1980 - 2019
Renee Bess Capocciama, 38, passed away June 25, 2019. Daughter of Daniel Capocciama and Glenda (Robert) Foster and families. Visitation Tues. July 2, 2019 from 4-8pm at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Funeral Service Wed., July 3, 2019 at 11am with visitation one hour prior at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne, OH. Visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com for full obituary.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 1, 2019
