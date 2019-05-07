|
|
Stasiak, Renee
Renee A. Stasiak, age 42, Thursday, May 2, 2019, after a long battle with alcoholism. 1994 Graduate from Grove City High School. A loving mother to her surviving children, Alexis and Kaitlin; and their father, Don; as well as Kylie and Kamden, and their father, Kevin. Also survived by her devoted parents, Angelita and Joseph Stasiak; and brother, Sean (Janet); other family and friends. A Private Memorial Service will be held later, arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI FUNERAL HOME, 614-444-1185. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to A.A. or a local recovery group. To view and sign the on-line register, visit www.MaederQuintTiberi.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 12, 2019