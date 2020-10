Owusu, Renner1942 - 2020Busummuru Renner Andy Kojo Owusu, an accountant was a lifelong resident of Columbus, Ohio who died unexpectedly on September 15, 2020 at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Emelia Owusu; his sons, Mr. Kwabena Adusei and Isaac Owusu. (go to www.newcomer.com for full obituary.) A viewing/home going ceremony is scheduled from 2-6pm on October 24, 2020 at the Newcomer Funeral Northeast Chapel at 3047 East Dublin-Granville Road.