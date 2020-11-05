Thompson, Reta "June"
1933 - 2020
Reta "June" Thompson, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her three daughters, Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Kobacker House of Columbus. Retired from Westerville City Schools. Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Ralph, parents Mabel Neuhouser Short and Ervin Short, brothers Roger Short, Joe Short, sisters Joan Black (Ben), Donna Kneeland (John), Claudine Wojtko (Ray). Survived by children, Jill Kindall of Westerville, Jan (Kit) Rowe of Florida and Jody (Doug) Van Fossen of Croton, OH; grandchildren, Haley, Trenton, Dawson and Riley Kindall, Courtney, Caitlin and Casey Rowe, Kaila, Danielle and Ty Van Fossen; sister, Vicki Kunick (Dennis); sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life will be held at the Church of the Messiah United Methodist, 51 North State Street, Westerville and via live stream at https://boxcast.tv/view/june-thompson-celebration-of-life-djqpioz5n99rc4icgt1k
Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2pm. Rev. Jim Wilson officiating. Private interment. Arrangements by the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, friends may if they wish, contribute to the Church of the Messiah or Kobacker House in June's memory.