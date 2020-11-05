1/
Reta "June" Thompson
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Reta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thompson, Reta "June"
1933 - 2020
Reta "June" Thompson, 87, passed away peacefully surrounded by her three daughters, Tuesday November 3, 2020 at Kobacker House of Columbus. Retired from Westerville City Schools. Preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Ralph, parents Mabel Neuhouser Short and Ervin Short, brothers Roger Short, Joe Short, sisters Joan Black (Ben), Donna Kneeland (John), Claudine Wojtko (Ray). Survived by children, Jill Kindall of Westerville, Jan (Kit) Rowe of Florida and Jody (Doug) Van Fossen of Croton, OH; grandchildren, Haley, Trenton, Dawson and Riley Kindall, Courtney, Caitlin and Casey Rowe, Kaila, Danielle and Ty Van Fossen; sister, Vicki Kunick (Dennis); sisters-in-law; nieces and nephews. A celebration of Life will be held at the Church of the Messiah United Methodist, 51 North State Street, Westerville and via live stream at https://boxcast.tv/view/june-thompson-celebration-of-life-djqpioz5n99rc4icgt1k Sunday, November 8, 2020, at 2pm. Rev. Jim Wilson officiating. Private interment. Arrangements by the MORELAND FUNERAL HOME, 55 E. Schrock Rd., Westerville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, friends may if they wish, contribute to the Church of the Messiah or Kobacker House in June's memory.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 5 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Church of the Messiah United Methodist
Send Flowers
NOV
8
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
via live stream at https://boxcast.tv/view/june-thompson-celebration-of-life-djqpioz5n99rc4icgt1k
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Moreland Funeral Home
55 E. Schrock Road
Westerville, OH 43081
614-891-1414
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved